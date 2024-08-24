Samsung Galaxy S23 gets massive price cut in Flipkart offer

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23

Significant discounts are now available for the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, making it an even more enticing option for smartphone enthusiasts. This premium device has seen a remarkable price drop, positioning it as a strong contender alongside the iPhone 14. The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a sleek glass panel front and back coupled with an aluminium frame.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G discount

The smartphone was available at a starting price of Rs 89,999 upon launch. However, currently, it is available for mere Rs 49,999 on Flipkart, marking a substantial 44 percent discount. Moreover, interested buyers using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card for the purchase can avail 5 percent cashback, with an additional discount of Rs 1,500 available on HSBC Bank Credit Card transactions.

In addition to this, Flipkart has an attractive exchange offer, providing customers with an opportunity to receive a trade-in value of up to Rs 40,000, subject to the working condition and physical state of the old device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is equipped with features such as a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Running on Android 14, the device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, complemented by up to 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

For photography enthusiasts, the smartphone boasts a triple camera setup comprising 50 + 10 + 12-megapixel sensors, as well as a 12-megapixel front camera for capturing stunning selfies and facilitating video calls. Additionally, the device is supported by a 3900mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities, ensuring a seamless and reliable user experience.

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced that the 'Circle to Search' feature with Google is now available for select Galaxy A series devices and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series. This feature, which was previously exclusive to the latest Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3, offers full-page translation, homework assistance, and QR and barcode scanning capabilities.

