Samsung Galaxy S24 is available at its lowest price on Amazon, with discount of Rs 12,750

Samsung unveiled its highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series during its Galaxy Unpacked event in January. This remarkable series includes the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, all of which are equipped with cutting-edge AI capabilities and a range of AI-driven camera features. For those considering purchasing a Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone and awaiting a price reduction, the perfect opportunity has arrived.

Samsung Galaxy S24 discount

Amazon is offering a heavy discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone. During its launch, the Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB+256GB RAM and storage model, while an 8GB+512GB variant is available for Rs. 89,999. Amazon is currently offering a 15 percent discount on the smartphone.

The smartphone is currently listed for Rs 67,999 on the e-commerce website. In addition to this, interested buyers can avail Rs 750 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 67,249.

Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ features an Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It boasts a vibrant 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate that can reach up to 120Hz.

Equipped with a triple-camera system, it includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera, along with a 12MP selfie camera for high-quality self-portraits and video calls.

The device is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and wireless charging. Furthermore, it offers 5G connectivity, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.3, and IP68 water resistance.

Meanwhile, Samsung has recently reduced the prices of the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones by up to Rs 6,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The company is offering these discounts in the form of bank discounts via HDFC and SBI bank credit cards, as well as exchange bonuses for these mid-budget phones. You can now find these Samsung phones at reduced prices on both the official website and various e-commerce platforms.

