Samsung Galaxy A devices, Tab S9 FE series gets ‘Circle to Search’ feature 

Samsung Electronics has announced that the 'Circle to Search' feature with Google is now available for select Galaxy A series devices and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series. This feature, which was previously exclusive to the latest Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6, offers full-page translation, homework assistance, and QR and barcode scanning capabilities.

The 'Circle to Search' feature allows users to perform searches using a simple gesture without switching apps. When enabled, users can circle, highlight, or tap anywhere on the screen to select the text, image, or video they want to search.

Samsung's collaboration with Google has resulted in this feature, which embodies the company’s commitment to openness and collaboration. With AI-powered results offering rich information and context, Circle to Search elevates the search experience to a new level of ease and excitement.

The company aims to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024 and continues to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung, stated, "These updates unlock new possibilities for the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and reinforce our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for more Galaxy users."

"We are dedicated to bringing best-in-class AI technology to a broader audience, empowering users with the option to work more efficiently, create more freely, and enjoy richer, more personalised interactions with their devices,” Roh added.

Meanwhile, Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S24 series at the Unpacked event in January this year. Now, the company is preparing to launch a fan edition of the Samsung Galaxy S24. Before the official announcement by the company, a support page on the Samsung France website containing the alleged model number of the handset has been discovered online, indicating that its launch is imminent. It's worth noting that Samsung released the current Fan Edition model, the Galaxy S23 FE, in October 2023.

