What does Google's architecture-theme doddle for India's Independence Day mean?

On Thursday, tech giant Google celebrated India's 78th Independence Day with a unique and thoughtful doodle, highlighting the country’s rich architectural heritage. The doodle, created by freelance art director, illustrator, and animator Vrinda Zaveri, featured doors and windows adorned in the tricolours of the Indian flag -- saffron, white, green, and Navy blue. Each door displayed a distinct ornate design with the letters ‘G’, ‘O’, ‘O’, ‘G’, ‘L’, and ‘E’ incorporated into the artwork.

In a blog post, Google acknowledged India's freedom from nearly two centuries of colonial rule on August 15, 1947, emphasising the perseverance and sacrifices of the country’s freedom fighters, including prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subhas Chandra Bose. Independence Day is celebrated with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, musical performances, community gatherings, and the singing of the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the iconic Red Fort and paid homage to the freedom fighters. This year's Independence Day theme, "Viksit Bharat@ 2047," was emphasised in the context of the government's aim to transform India into a developed country by 2047. PM Modi underlined the significance of "Viksit Bharat 2047" as a reflection of the resolve and dreams of 140 crore people during his Independence Day speech.

Prime Minister Modi further mentioned that India is excelling in manufacturing across various sectors and has the potential to design high-quality products, including chips. He stressed the importance of aiming to design products in India for the global market, and for Indian standards to become international ones. He said that the country has the talent to achieve this goal.

Highlighting the rollout of the 5G network, PM Modi stated that the country has rapidly rolled out 5G and is now working on 6G technology in a mission mode. He also emphasised India’s talent in the manufacturing sector.

Inputs from IANS