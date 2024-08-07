Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to launch soon, support page goes live on official website

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (representational image)

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 series at its Unpacked event in January this year. Now, the company is gearing up to release a fan edition of its Samsung Galaxy S24. Ahead of the official confirmation by the company, the rumour mill has started and various details about the smartphone such as its design, expected specifications, and colours are available online. Now, a support page on the Samsung France website with the handset's alleged model number has been found online, suggesting its imminent launch. Notably, Samsung released the current Fan Edition model, the Galaxy S23 FE, in October 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE support page details

The support page for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE lists the model number as SM-S721B, which has also been seen in alleged Geekbench leaks of the smartphone. Although the page doesn't offer specific details about the phone, it does confirm that it will have dual-SIM capabilities. This news adds to the numerous leaks that have appeared in recent weeks, along with supposed renders showcasing the phone's design.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is rumoured to feature a spacious 6.65-inch display and has dimensions of 162 x 77.3 x 8mm. It's expected to be equipped with Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor and 8GB of RAM, with storage options of 128GB and 256GB using UFS 3.1 technology.

The phone's rear camera setup is reported to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and it might be available in five different colors: black, grey, light blue, light green, and yellow. The design seems to be similar to the base Samsung Galaxy S24, with the volume buttons and power key located on the right side, and the USB Type-C port and SIM tray at the bottom.

In terms of battery, it's said to come with a 4,500mAh capacity. While the exact release date is unknown, there are speculations that it could be unveiled in October, following the trend set by its predecessor last year.

