Samsung Galaxy A55, A35 5G smartphone get massive price cut in India

Samsung has recently slashed the prices of the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones by up to Rs 6,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The company is offering these discounts in the form of bank discounts via HDFC and SBI bank credit cards and exchange bonuses for these mid-budget phones. You can now find these Samsung phones at reduced prices on both the official website and various e-commerce platforms.

After the price cut, the Galaxy A55 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 33,999 and comes in three colour options: Awesome Lilac, Awesome Ice Blue, and Awesome Navy. On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 5G is now priced starting from Rs 25,999 and is offered in Awesome Ice Blue and Awesome Navy colours.

Samsung Galaxy A55, A35 5G specifications

Both phones feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. The Galaxy A55 is equipped with an Exynos 1480 processor, while the Galaxy A35 comes with an Exynos 1380 processor. The Galaxy A55 offers 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy A35 provides 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Galaxy A55 boasts a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 32MP front camera. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 features a 50MP main OIS camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP third camera, and a 13MP front camera. These are some of the key highlights of the recently discounted Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones.

Meanwhile, Samsung has recently introduced the 'Circle to Search' feature with Google for a range of Galaxy A series devices and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series. Previously exclusive to the latest Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6, this feature now offers full-page translation, homework assistance, as well as QR and barcode scanning capabilities.

