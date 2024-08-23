iPhone 16 Pro to be made in India, leaked retail box unveiled many details

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone (representational image)

The iPhone 16 series is rumoured to be launched on September 10, with reports suggesting that all models of the new iPhone series will be assembled in India. A leaked retail box of the iPhone 16 Pro has surfaced online, indicating that the phone will be assembled in India, marking the first Pro model to be assembled in the country. According to a Bloomberg report, Foxconn is planning to commence the assembly of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in India a few weeks after the global launch. This move is aimed at diversifying the production line outside China.

While the leaked image of the tear-off strap with "Designed by Apple in California" and "Assembled in India" has garnered attention on social media, its authenticity remains unverified. In July of this year, a report revealed that Apple's supplier, Foxconn, plans to assemble the iPhone 16 Pro model at its unit in Tamil Nadu, India, with production anticipated to commence by the end of September.

Industry experts anticipate that Apple may make the "Made in India" iPhone 16 available worldwide, with both models of the iPhone 16 Pro series assembled in India being exported to the Middle East, Europe, and America. It's worth noting that the demand for Pro models in India is reportedly lower compared to the standard model.

Meanwhile, the purported iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature Apple's AI (Artificial Intelligence), similar to the iPhone 16. It is expected to have a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14 and may come with a 48MP rear camera and an OLED display panel.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to incorporate Apple's AI feature. There are speculations that Apple might introduce a subscription model for this feature, potentially priced at around USD 20, or approximately Rs 1600 per month.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 could be powered by the A18 chipset, featuring an in-built NPU (Neural Processing Unit). It is also anticipated to have 6GB or 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and potential upgrades such as USB Type C and Face ID.

