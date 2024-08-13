iPhone SE 4 may come with iPhone 14 form factor, Apple Intelligence, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone SE 4

The much-awaited iPhone SE 4 is likely to get many features of the iPhone 16. This budget-friendly iPhone from Apple is expected to be launched in the first quarter of next year. Several reports have surfaced about this upcoming iPhone, and it's expected to see a significant upgrade compared to the previous generation. Here are all the details you need to know.

New details of iPhone SE 4

The iPhone SE 4 may feature Apple's AI (Artificial Intelligence), similar to the iPhone 16. The design of this affordable iPhone could be reminiscent of the iPhone 14, and it may also come equipped with a 48MP rear camera and an OLED display panel.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE 4 may incorporate Apple's AI feature, although some Apple experts believe that the company may charge users a subscription fee of USD 20, or about Rs 1600 per month, for access to this feature.

Other information about the iPhone SE 4 suggests that it will come with the A18 chipset, which will support an in-built NPU (Neural Processing Unit). Additionally, this budget-friendly iPhone may feature 6GB or 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and could see many upgrades including USB Type C and Face ID.

iPhone 17 Air

Even ahead of the launch of the iPhone 16 series, reports related to the iPhone 17 have started to surface. A recent report suggests that in the iPhone 17, the company will replace the Plus model with a Slim model. Furthermore, there are rumours about the introduction of an Air model in the iPhone 17 series, making it a mid-budget option, similar to the Air models of the iPad series, which offer more affordable pricing compared to the standard models.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 is rumoured to be available in five colour options: white, black, blue, green, and pink. Interestingly, this time around, Apple will not be offering the yellow colour option for the iPhone. It's worth noting that the company introduced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in a yellow colour option last year.

