X will soon allow its users to make payments through its platform

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS X (Twitter)

Ever since Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform Twitter, he has consistently made headlines. Musk is striving to implement changes to make it a more comprehensive app. He aims to introduce new features that will allow users to complete all their tasks within the platform. Recently, there have been reports about an upcoming feature on Twitter.

Previously, Twitter was only used for sharing information, but since Musk's involvement, it has incorporated robust features such as video, audio calling, and subscriptions. Musk is now working diligently to add a payment facility, aiming to transform Twitter into an all-in-one app.

Researcher reveals details

According to a recent report, users will soon have access to a payment facility on Musk's Twitter. This change will provide millions of users around the world with a new platform for online payments. Researcher Nima Owji (@nima_owji) has shared details about this upcoming payment feature on social media.

Imminent launch of the service

The researcher has also shared a screenshot indicating that Twitter users will find the payment option below the bookmark feature in the left-hand navigation panel. With this new feature, users will be able to transfer money, check their balances, and view their transaction history. It is currently unclear whether the payment service on Twitter will be based on a wallet system or linked directly to users' bank accounts.

Meanwhile, X uses public tweets and chatbot interactions to train its AI model. Contrary to common belief, the company offers its users the option to opt out of having their data used to train Grok. The opt-out instructions have been live on the company's help page since May, but the company never made it clear that users who do not wish to have their tweet data used for AI model training can choose to opt out.

The company announced this feature via a post on X from its Safety handle. Users who wish to opt out from Grok using their data can follow these instructions.

ALSO READ: Instagram doubles photo carousel limit to help users share more photos, videos