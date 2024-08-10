Instagram doubles photo carousel limit to help users share more photos, videos

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Instagram

If you are an Instagram user, there's good news for you. Instagram, a popular short video and photo-sharing platform, has recently updated its app, bringing joy to its millions of users. Previously, users could share a maximum of 10 photos and videos in a single post, but now Instagram has increased this limit to 20.

This feature, known as the carousel, was initially launched in 2017 and has seen several updates since then. With the carousel feature, users can also add music to their posts and navigate through multiple photos or videos by swiping through dots below the post.

This latest update from Instagram is seen as a move to compete with TikTok. While TikTok allows users to add up to 35 photos and videos in a carousel, Instagram's increase to 20 shows its commitment to providing a rich multimedia experience for its users.

Meanwhile, Instagram has introduced new AI-based features for creators called AI Studio. This toolset will enable Instagram creators to develop an AI persona that can interact with their followers and fans on their behalf. The feature was initially announced at the company’s Connect event last year and is now being tested with selected prominent Instagrammers.

Meta, Instagram's parent company, states that the new creator AIs aim to address the challenge faced by users with large followings who struggle to manage the high volume of messages they receive daily. With the AI persona, creators can have an "extension of themselves" interacting with their audience, as stated by Connor Hayes, VP of Product for AI Studio at Meta.

Furthermore, AI Studio is not limited to creators. Meta will allow any user to create custom AI "characters" capable of discussing specific topics, creating memes, or providing advice. Similar to the creator-focused characters, these chatbots will be powered by Meta's new Llama 3.1 model. Users can create and track their chatbots’ usage, but they won't have access to other users' interactions with them.

Meta is currently expanding access to its tools for more US-based creators and enabling other users to experiment with specialized AI "characters."

