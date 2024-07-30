Instagram creators can now create their AI persona to chat with their followers, fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram AI persona

Instagram is rolling out new AI-based features for creators. The newly rolled-out AI Studio is a set of tools that will allow Instagram creators to make an AI persona. This AI persona will answer questions and chat with their followers and fans on their behalf. The feature was first introduced in the company’s Connect event last year but it began testing this feature recently with a few selected prominent Instagrammers.

According to Meta, the new creator AIs aim to tackle a long-standing issue for Instagram users with large followings who were not able to keep up with the flood of messages they receive each day. Now, they'll be able to create an AI that acts as "an extension of themselves," according to Connor Hayes, VP of Product for AI Studio at Meta.

Furthermore, AI Studio isn't only for creators. Meta will also allow any user to develop custom AI "characters" capable of discussing specific topics, creating memes, or providing advice. Similar to the creator-focused characters, these chatbots will be powered by Meta's new Llama 3.1 model. Users can share their chatbot creations and monitor their usage, but they won't be able to see other users' interactions with them.

Meta is currently expanding access to its tools for more US-based creators and allowing other users to experiment with specialised AI "characters."

Meanwhile, Meta has recently launched Meta AI, an AI chatbot for Indian users. This AI assistant will be available on popular platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and a dedicated website at Meta.AI.

The launch comes just two months after Meta AI was introduced in countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. India was not included in the first phase, possibly due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections at that time.

