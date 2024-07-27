How to opt out of X using your post to train its Grok AI models: A guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Grok AI

Companies developing AI models often utilise public data from the internet to train their models. However, this practice has sparked controversies and led to lawsuits, with some companies accusing others of using their intellectual property without permission.

Even Elon Musk's company X (formerly Twitter) has encountered similar issues, prompting Musk to implement a 'Daily Rate Limit' on the platform to address AI scraping. Furthermore, Musk's owned X is working on an AI model called Grok, for which it is using public tweet data from the platform to train the model.

X uses public tweets and chatbot interactions to train its AI model. Contrary to common belief, the company offers its users the option to opt out of having their data used to train Grok. The opt-out instructions have been live on the company help page since May, but the company never made it clear that users who do not wish to have their tweet data used for AI model training can choose to opt-out.

The company announced this feature via an X post from its Safety handle. Users who wish to opt out from Grok using their data can follow these interactions.

How to opt-out from Grok using your X data

Step 1: Log in to your X (formerly Twitter) profile on the web.

Step 2: Click on the ‘More’ option and select ‘Settings and privacy’.

Step 3: On the next screen select ‘Privacy and safety’ and scroll down to Grok.

Step 4: In the next screen uncheck the box that allows ‘your posts as well as your interactions, inputs, and results with Grok to be used for training and fine-tuning’.

For now, you can't access the setting using X's mobile apps (the company says this will change soon), so you'll need to uncheck the box on the web for the time being. Also, it's important to mention that Grok isn't trained on any tweets from private X accounts.

ALSO READ: EU accuses Elon Musk's X for lack of transparency, deceptive blue check marks