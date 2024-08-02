iPhone 16 first look is here, gets new camera design, colour options

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone (representational image)

iPhone 16 is set to be launched globally next month. A few weeks ago, a render of the upcoming iPhone was revealed, showcasing the phone's design. Apple is reportedly making significant changes to the camera design for this iPhone. A real-life image of the new iPhone has recently surfaced online, revealing details about its colour options. The image also appears to match the design revealed in the earlier render.

iPhone 16 series colour options

The iPhone 16 is rumoured to be available in five colour options: White, Black, Blue, Green, and Pink. Interestingly, this time around, Apple will not be offering the yellow colour option for the iPhone. It's worth noting that the company had introduced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in a yellow colour option last year.

Image Source : FILEiPhone 16

iPhone 16 series design

The leaked real-life image showcases a unique back design for the iPhone 16. The phone features a two-camera setup arranged vertically. Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to share the same design, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may have a design similar to last year's models.

iPhone 16 series specifications

As for the features, the iPhone 16 is rumoured to sport a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Plus could have a larger 6.7-inch display. Both models are expected to be equipped with the A17 Pro Bionic chipset. In terms of camera setup, the phones might feature a 48MP main camera and a 12MP secondary camera on the back, and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Additionally, the new generation chip series from Apple is said to be AI-enabled, which could bring generative AI-based features to iPhone users. The phones are also rumoured to support fast wired and wireless charging, with all models in the iPhone 16 series reportedly supporting 45W USB Type-C fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging.

There are also reports suggesting that the iPhone 16 series will address the issue of overheating. A leaked report indicates that Apple plans to use a large graphite sheet in the iPhone 16 series to prevent overheating issues, which plagued the back panel of the iPhone 15 series.

This is definitely promising news for potential buyers, especially after the heating problems experienced by users of the previous model. We'll have to wait for the official launch of the phone to see how effective this solution will be.

