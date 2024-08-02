BSNL 5G: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tried BSNL's 5G-enabled video call

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 5G

BSNL 5G: BSNL has begun conducting trials of its 5G services in India. The Union Communication Minister, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, recently posted a video via his X (formerly Twitter) handle where he can be seen on a video call on a 5G-enabled network. In the post, the minister wrote, "Tried BSNL’s 5G enabled phone call." The minister was present at the C-Dot campus to test the BSNL 5G network.

In the video posted by the minister, he can be seen asking a woman on the other end of a video call to go outside of the room. The woman obliged, and later the minister asked whether she could see and hear him. The woman responded affirmatively and said, "Yes, sir, I can hear you." An official standing beside the minister then said, "This is using BSNL 5G, sir.

Fund allocation for BSNL

In this year's budget, the central government announced plans to allocate over 82 thousand crore rupees to revive BSNL. The funding will be used to enhance the telecom company's infrastructure and facilitate the rollout of 4G and 5G technology developed entirely in India. This move could potentially pose a significant challenge for private telecom companies in the future.

However, in the face of competition from the government-owned telecom company, private companies may strive to maintain their average revenue per user steady to avoid substantial losses.

Increase in BSNL’s users base

BSNL Andhra Pradesh has announced that over two lakh new SIMs have been activated in the last 30 days, setting a new record. Not only in Andhra Pradesh, but the number of BSNL subscribers is also increasing significantly in various telecom circles across India.

With private telecom companies introducing revised tariff plans, users have initiated a social media campaign to switch their SIM to BSNL. Additionally, the government-owned company is organizing camps in different cities across the country to facilitate SIM card porting.

