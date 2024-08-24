iPhone 16 series price leaked ahead of its September launch, top model to cost more than 1.5 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 16 series

The iPhone 16 series is set to be launched on September 10 next month. The prices of all Apple's models have been leaked online. Earlier, the dummies of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro were leaked, revealing the design of the phones. This new iPhone series is expected to come with AI features, and all the models in this series may be manufactured in India.

iPhone 16 series India price

According to reports, the starting price of the iPhone 16 in the US could be USD 799. In India, this phone may have an initial price of Rs 79,900. The global price of the iPhone 16 Plus is expected to be USD 899, with a price in India of Rs 89,900.

For the Pro models, the starting price of the iPhone 16 Pro could be USD 1,099, with an expected launch price in India of Rs 1,34,900. The most premium model of this series, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, is expected to be priced at USD 1,199, with a starting price in India of Rs 1,59,900.

iPhone 16 series features

Apple's new iPhone 16 series, launching this year, is expected to come with the iOS 18 operating system and Apple Intelligence integration. The company may also make significant upgrades to the design of the new iPhone 16 series. The design of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be the same, while the design of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be similar to the models released last year.

The display of all the models in this series is expected to be larger than the iPhone 15 released last year. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. Additionally, the Dynamic Island feature is expected to be used in this series, similar to the previous series.

All models in the iPhone 16 series are expected to be equipped with the A18 series Bionic chipset, with the A18 Pro Bionic chipset available in both Pro models. Additionally, all models in the series are expected to support 45W USB Type-C fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging features.

