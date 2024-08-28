Airtel to discontinue Wynk Music, offers iPhone users better deal

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Airtel

harti Airtel has announced its decision to exit the music vertical by shutting down its Wynk Music app, as confirmed by company sources. The telecom giant has revealed its strategic partnership with Apple for video and music streaming, leading to the planned shutdown of the Wynk Music app in the next few months. Additionally, Airtel will be absorbing all Wynk Music employees into the company.

Launched in 2014, the Wynk Music app has garnered an estimated subscriber count of over 100 million. Airtel spokesperson stated, "We can confirm that we will sunset Wynk Music and all Wynk Music employees will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem."

As part of the partnership with Apple, Airtel users will now have access to Apple Music. Furthermore, Wynk Premium users will receive exclusive offers from Airtel for Apple. Airtel also announced that Apple TV+ will be accessible through its video streaming platform Xstream for Apple Music users.

The collaboration aims to enhance Airtel's entertainment offerings for both mobile and Wi-Fi subscribers across India. The new bundled services will be available through selected prepaid, postpaid, and Wi-Fi plans.

This addition is significant to Airtel’s entertainment portfolio as it enables users to stream Apple’s exclusive content. Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, expressed excitement over the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music.”

In India, the Apple TV+ subscription starts at Rs. 99 per month, while Apple Music offers various plans, including Rs. 59 per month for students, Rs. 99 for individual users, and Rs. 149 for families.

Airtel's business-to-customer portfolio, comprising Airtel Wynk, Airtel Thanks, and Xtream, caters to over 220 million active users.

ALSO READ: Apple names Indian-origin executive Kevan Parekh as new CFO: Who is he?