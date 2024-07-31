Vi One service expands to Kerala to compete with Airtel Black: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : VI Vi One

Vodafone-Idea has introduced a new service to compete with Airtel in India. The newly launched Vi One offers a broadband connection, mobile connection, and subscription to OTT apps. The service is designed to rival Airtel Black. The Vi One service provides prepaid mobile, fiber and OTT benefits in a single plan. Subscribers of this service will enjoy unlimited fiber internet at a speed of up to 100Mbps. Additionally, users will have access to various OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV.

Vi One benefits:

The Vi One plan offers 2GB of high-speed data and unlimited calling with a mobile connection. Users also benefit from unlimited night data usage from 12 am to 6 am. Furthermore, the plan includes subscriptions to several OTT apps, such as Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, KLIKK, Manorama Max, NamaFlix, YuppTV, Hungama, Shemaroo, Ullu, and PlayFlix. In addition to this, the plan will also come with broadband connection for which Vi has partnered with different ISPs in different cities. The broadband connection will come with up to 100 Mbps of speed and unlimited data.

Vi One price:

The price of Vi One service differs from city to city. For instance, in Alleppey city, for the 40Mbps Vi One plan, users need to pay Rs 2,499 for three months or Rs 9,555 annually. For the 100Mbps plan, the cost is Rs 3,399 for three months or Rs 12,955 annually.

Vi One subscription and availability:

Vodafone-Idea users can subscribe to the Vi One plan on the company's website. The company has partnered with local ISPs for broadband service. For instance, in Alleppy, the company has partnered with Kerala-based Asianet. Currently, this service is available in select telecom circles. Users can choose their preferred plan by visiting the company's website.

Airtel Black

Airtel offers the Airtel Black service, which provides mobile connections, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and DTH subscriptions. The service also includes subscriptions to many OTT apps through the Airtel Xstream Fiber.

