Updated on: September 20, 2024 15:00 IST

PM Modi attends National ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Programme in Wardha, Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the National ‘PM Vishwakarma' Programme, marking one year of progress under PM Vishwakarma Yojana, in Wardha, Maharashtra on September 20. He also visited an exhibition here. Watch to know more!