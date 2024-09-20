Virat Kohli opts against taking DRS after being adjudged LBW, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli dismissal

Virat Kohli's dismissal in the second innings of the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh has caught the attention of cricket fans. He was adjudged LBW by the onfield umpire Richard Kettleborough in the 20th over of the innings. Kohli discussed with his batting partner Shubman Gill before opting against taking a review and walking off but the replays showed that the ball had touched the bat before hitting his front pad.

The incident happened in the 20th over when Kohli prodded forward against the full ball to clip it through the on-side only to get beaten. The ball rapped low on his front pad and the umpire obliged to the loud appeal from the Bangladesh players. Kohli, surprisingly, didn't know that he had edged the ball and decided not to review after having a word with Gill.

The Snickometer picked up the inside edge on replays and that even shocked the India skipper Rohit Sharma who was pretty animated. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here

Kohli was dismissed just a few minutes stumps as Rishabh Pant came out to bat to make sure there were no more hiccups. Shubman Gill and Pant remained unbeaten as India ended the day at 81/3 in their second innings with an overall lead of 308 runs. Earlier in the day, the hosts got bundled out for 376 runs as the opponent bowlers picked up the remaining four wickets for just 37 runs.

However, Bangladesh's response with the bat was timid. They could only muster 149 runs in their first innings with Jasprit Bumrah picking up four wickets. In the process, he also completed 400 wickets at the international level while Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja shared six wickets between them equally.