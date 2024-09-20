How to if your iPhone charge is fake or original? An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone charger

Your iPhone could explode if you use the wrong charger. There have been many incidents of iPhone batteries catching fire due to the use of incorrect chargers. When an iPhone charger is damaged, people often use chargers from other brands or purchase local chargers from the market, which can be very dangerous. Additionally, fake chargers that resemble the original ones are sometimes sold in the market, posing a risk of phone explosions. To verify whether the charger or electronic device you are using is real or fake, you can use the official app of the Government of India called BIS Care. This app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

A step-by-step on how you can if your iPhone charge is fake or original

1. Download the BIS Care app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Image Source : FILEHow you can if your iPhone charge is fake or original

2. After installing the app, tap on "Verify R no." under CRS on the home screen.

Image Source : FILEHow you can if your iPhone charge is fake or original

3. You will have the option to enter the serial number or scan the QR code, which can be found on the charger or its box.

Image Source : FILEHow you can if your iPhone charge is fake or original

4. If your charger is original, the app will provide the necessary information.

When using a charger, it's important to be cautious:

Only charge your mobile phone with the compatible or original charger provided by the company.

Avoid using duplicate or other brand chargers to charge your phone.

Do not leave the phone charging for an extended period of time.

Ensure that the electric board where you connect the charger does not have any loose connections.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated wait for Apple enthusiasts has come to an end as the sale of all models of the recently released iPhone 16 commences in India today. Customers have been placing pre-orders for the new iPhone since September 13. Apart from Apple's official stores in Delhi and Mumbai, the new iPhone 16 series can be purchased on the company's website and through its authorised partners. The global launch of the new iPhone 16 series took place on September 9, and starting today, it will be available for purchase in 58 countries, including India.

