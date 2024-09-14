Saturday, September 14, 2024
     
How to reset UPI PIN using ATM card? An easy guide

UPI has become one of the most popular digital payment methods in India due to its ease of transaction. Users only need their UPI PIN to authenticate a transaction. Here's how you can reset your UPI PIN.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2024 15:35 IST
The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has become extremely popular in India, with nearly everyone using it for various types of transactions. In August 2024, there was a significant increase in UPI transactions, showing an impressive 41 percent year-on-year growth. The total number of transactions hit a record 14.96 billion, with the total transaction amount reaching Rs 20.61 lakh crore, reflecting a substantial 31 percent year-on-year growth.

The ease of transactions is one of the main reasons behind UPI's popularity. Users only need a smartphone, a SIM card registered with their bank account, an internet connection, the UPI app, and their UPI PIN to make a transaction. UPI transactions do not require an OTP; they rely on a PIN for authentication, and users cannot complete a transaction without it. However, if you forget your UPI PIN, you can easily reset it by following these simple steps.

A step-by-step guide on how to reset UPI PIN using ATM card

Before starting the UPI PIN reset process, make sure you have the following details ready:

  • 1. The last six digits of your debit card number.
  • 2. The expiration date of your debit card.
  • 3. Your mobile number is linked to your bank account.

To reset your UPI PIN, follow these steps:

  • Step 1: Open your UPI app on your mobile device. This process is similar for other UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay.

  • Step 2: Navigate to the "Bank Account" option in the menu to view your linked accounts.

  • Step 3: Select the "Reset UPI PIN" option to start the PIN reset process.

  • Step 4: Enter the last six digits of your debit card number and the expiration date to verify your identity.

  • Step 5: You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to proceed.
  • Step 6: Choose a new secure UPI PIN and enter it.
  • Step 7: Confirm your new UPI PIN when prompted to complete the process.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro rollouts digital smart card: Here's how to use it

 

