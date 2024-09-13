Delhi Metro rollouts digital smart card: Here's how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi Metro digital smart card

DMRC has introduced a QR code-based multiple journey ticket for Delhi Metro to simplify the commute for users. This new system eliminates the need for users to carry a smart card. Previously, passengers could only use the metro's QR-based ticket for a single journey. With the new service, passengers can now use their smartphones as a smart card, avoiding the hassle of purchasing tickets daily, recharging smart cards, and carrying them around.

This initiative by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation started on September 13. DMRC stated that the Multiple Journey QR Code is a revolutionary digital initiative aimed at easing passengers' journeys. The Multiple Journey QR ticket can be purchased through the Delhi Metro's Momentum 2.0 app, which will function as a digital smart card. Passengers can use the app to travel on the Delhi Metro at their convenience.

Here's how to use the DMRC Multiple Journey QR Ticket:

1. Download the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app on your smartphone.

2. After installing the app, log in using your mobile number and OTP.

3. Create your user profile.

4. On the app's home screen, you will find the option to purchase the Multiple Journey QR Code for Rs 150.

5. You can recharge the ticket using UPI, credit or debit card, and net banking.

6. After recharging the Multiple Journey QR Ticket, simply open the gate at the metro station by scanning the provided QR code. Show the QR code again at the end of your journey. The fare will be deducted from the card's balance upon completion of the journey.

Important points to remember:

Recharge options range from Rs 50 to Rs 3,000.

Similar to smart cards, passengers can enjoy journey and coupon discounts with this new service from DMRC. Passengers will receive a 10% discount during peak hours and up to 20% discount on every journey using the multiple journey QR code system.

A minimum balance of at least Rs 60 in the QR ticket is required to use the app.

