Trump Tariff Terror: Rs 29 lakh crore wiped out since Liberation Day - Check details This downfall in the benchmark indices wiped out investors' wealth by Rs 29 lakh crore to Rs 383.95 lakh crore today against Rs 412.98 lakh crore on that day.

Nifty 50, NSE: Sensex tumbled 3,939.68 points or 5.22 per cent to 71,425.01 and the NSE Nifty tanked 1,160.8 points to 21,743 in early trade. The market has been facing the heat since the US President Donald Trump announced 'reciprocal' tariffs on April 2 - termed as 'Liberation Day'.

s 19.50 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In Single Day

The market crash has wiped out investors' money by over Rs 19 lakh crore. The market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE declined by Rs 19.44 lakh crore to Rs 383.95 lakh crore.

The market capitalisation of all the BSE-listed companies on Friday, i.e. on April 4, 2025, stood at 40,409,600.62 crore.

Rupee Drops 19 paise

The rupee, too, is facing the heat of the global trade war triggered by the US reciprocal tariff and China's retaliatory move. It declined 19 paise to 85.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday,

Sensex, Nifty Today

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex crashed 3,939.68 points or 5.22 per cent to 71,425.01 in early trade. The NSE Nifty tumbled 1,160.8 points or 5.06 per cent to 21,743.65.

Asian Markets Today

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index dipped nearly 8per cent shortly after the market opened. By midday, it was down 6per cent at 31,758.28.

Chinese markets often don't follow global trends, but they also tumbled. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 9.4 per cent to 20,703.30, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 6.2 per cent to 3,134.98.

South Korea's Kospi lost 4.1 per cent to 2,363.82, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 3.8 per cent to 7,377.70, recovering from a loss of more than 6 per cent.