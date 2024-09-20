iPhone 16 Series goes on sale in India, will be delivered within 10 minutes

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 16 Series

The long wait for Apple fans is finally over as the sale of all models of the newly launched iPhone 16 begins in India today. Users have been pre-ordering the new iPhone since September 13. In addition to Apple's official stores in Delhi and Mumbai, the new iPhone 16 series can be purchased on the company's website and its preferred partner's platform. Apple globally launched the new iPhone 16 series on September 9, and starting today, it will be available for sale in 58 countries, including India.

Delivery in 10 Minutes

Online grocery delivery platform Bigbasket has partnered with Tata Croma for the iPhone 16. Users can purchase the new iPhone series by visiting the electronics category of Big Basket. The company promises delivery of the iPhone 16 in just 10 minutes. However, this service of Big Basket is currently available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

iPhone 16 price and offers

The starting price of Apple's new iPhone 16 is Rs 79,900, while the starting price of the iPhone 16 Plus is Rs 89,900. The price of the iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900, and the starting price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is Rs 1,44,900.

Apple is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 5000 on the purchase of all models of its new iPhone 16 series. This offer is available on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, the company is also offering cashback and no-cost EMI.

Customers in Delhi and Mumbai will be offered both store pickup and home delivery when purchasing new iPhone models from Apple Store. In other cities, Apple's new iPhone will be available for purchase offline from Preferred Partner.

Features of iPhone 16 Series

Apple has made several upgrades in the new iPhone 16 series. Changes are evident in the design and camera of both the base models of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Both Pro models will feature a new A18 Pro Bionic chip with a larger battery. All iPhone 16 models launched this year will support the Apple Intelligence (AI) feature and run on the new iOS 18 operating system.

