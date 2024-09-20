iPhone 16 sale begins: Crowd goes berserk, runs towards Apple store in Mumbai, Delhi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/PTI Visuals of the buyers in Mumbai

The craze for gadgets in India is not hidden from anybody, and when it comes to iPhones, it goes to another level. At times, stunning, sometimes funny visuals come to the fore of the people lining up to put their first hands on the newly launched product. One such scene was witnessed in Mumbai on Friday (September 20) early morning when a huge crowd gathered outside an Apple store in the city as the new iPhone 16 series goes on sale from today. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Apple began its iPhone 16 series sale in India on Friday. A large number of people thronged the company's store in Mumbai's BKC.

WATCH viral video

People in Mumbai were seen running towards the Apple store, trying to be amongst the first ones to buy the brand new phone.

Long queues were seen outside Apple store at Mumbai's BKC - India's first Apple store.

Long queues were also seen outside the Apple store in Delhi's Saket.

iPhone 16 series

Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone 16 series – including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – is officially available for purchase starting today, September 20.

iPhone 16 series: Competitive price

Apple has managed to surprise its customers with the pricing of the iPhone 16 series. Starting at Rs 79,900, the base model’s price matches that of the iPhone 12 from four years ago. The iPhone 16 Pro is also priced Rs 15,000 lower than last year’s iPhone 15 Pro, starting at Rs 1,19,900.

A18 chipset

iPhone 16 series is powered by A18 chipset, which is built on Apple’s second-generation 3nm technology. If you are looking forward to upgrading from an older iPhone-like model like the iPhone 14 or earlier, then you could expect a 30 per cent boost in performance, when compared to the iPhone 15's A17 chip.

48MP camera system

Again, it's one of the standout upgrades in the new iPhone 16 series as it comes with the 48-megapixel main shooter, which offers a 2x telephoto zoom and enhanced low-light performance with a faster f/1.6 aperture. The ultra-wide 12-megapixel camera could capture 2.6 times more light for sharper and brighter images.