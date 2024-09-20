Friday, September 20, 2024
     
Haryana: Congress candidate Pardeep Chaudhary's convoy attacked, supporter shot at

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Chandigarh Updated on: September 20, 2024 17:46 IST
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Congress leader Pardeep Chaudhary

In a major incident, the convoy of a Haryana Congress candidate Pardeep Chaudhary, contesting from Kalka, came under attack. The incident occurred in the village of Bharauli in the Raipur Rani area.

Goldy Kheri, a supporter of Pradeep Chaudhary, was struck by the bullet during the attack. The injured supporter has been immediately referred to PGI Chandigarh for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, as of now, no information has surfaced regarding the identities of the attackers. The local authorities are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited. 

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

