Exclusive: Bhupinder Singh Hooda says BJP will be completely wiped out in Haryana assembly polls

As preparations for the Haryana Assembly elections intensified, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed confidence in a significant victory for his party. In an exclusive interview with India TV, he emphasised that the main contest in the state is between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), predicting that the BJP, which saw a decline in the recent Lok Sabha elections, will face an even tougher challenge in the assembly polls.

Predictions of BJP's downfall

Hooda stated, "The BJP has halved its presence in the Lok Sabha; in the assembly, they will be completely wiped out." He asserted that Congress would form the government with a substantial majority, dismissing concerns about internal party discord.

AAP alliance negotiations

Addressing the potential for an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Hooda noted that while there was an effort to negotiate, differences in demands hindered a formal collaboration. "We made attempts, but when negotiations are held, if demands exceed rights, how can a deal be struck?" he explained, implying that the AAP was not fully committed to the alliance.

Kiran Choudhary’s candidacy

Regarding Kiran Choudhary's claim for the Chief Ministerial position, Hooda remarked, "Every individual has strengths. The opinion of elected MLAs and observers will be taken into account, after which the high command will make the final decision." He defended his choice of candidates, stating that Congress's policy aimed at selecting winnable and sustainable candidates had been followed, with 78 out of 90 tickets allocated to strong contenders.

Critique of current government

Hooda criticized the current state government, describing it as a "non-performing government." He highlighted issues such as rising unemployment, inflation, and deteriorating law and order, claiming that Haryana ranks highest in these concerns. He also pointed to the lack of maintenance in public infrastructure and sports facilities that were previously established.

Support for Vinesh Phogat

On the plight of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Hooda expressed sympathy, asserting that she had been treated unjustly. He further criticized the BJP for alienating various societal groups, citing the backlash against the controversial farm laws that led to prolonged protests and the loss of lives among farmers.

Commitment to Congress guarantees

Promising to fulfill the Congress party's guarantees, Hooda reiterated his confidence, stating, "We have a budget of 2 lakh rupees. We delivered on our manifestos in 2005 and 2009." He maintained that the direct contest is between Congress and the BJP, encouraging voters not to waste their votes and assuring them that Congress's share of votes has increased in recent elections.