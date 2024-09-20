Friday, September 20, 2024
     
Kejriwal begins election campaign with roadshow in Haryana's Jagadhri, says 'will undergo Agni Pariksha'

Arvind Kejriwal kicked off AAP’s Haryana election campaign with a roadshow in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar. Covering key constituencies ahead of the 2024 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s 13-rally schedule targets local issues and aims for all 90 seats.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Jagadhri Updated on: September 20, 2024 16:48 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Haryana assembly elections
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal launched his election campaign in Haryana.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal launched his election campaign in Haryana on Friday with a roadshow in the Jagadhri assembly constituency of Yamunanagar. This marked the first of 13 scheduled rallies across 11 districts, as Kejriwal prepares to contest all 90 seats in the upcoming state elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, in his first remarks after resigning from the Chief Minister's post, stated, "I will undergo an 'Agni Pariksha' (trial by fire). When Lord Ram returned after 14 years of exile, Sita Ma had to undergo a test. Similarly, I will face one too." He added, "If people think Kejriwal is dishonest, don't vote for me. But if they believe I am honest, only then vote for me. I will only return to the CM's chair if the people of Delhi re-elect me." 

He emphasized, "I could have easily stayed in the CM's seat, but I chose to resign and let the people decide. I don't think any leader has shown this level of courage."

Campaigning schedule across Haryana

Kejriwal’s campaign will cover key constituencies, including Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Pundri, and Rewari. The AAP leader will lead rallies in major cities, addressing local issues before the October 20 state polls. 

Sandeep Pathak criticises BJP

AAP’s National General Secretary, Dr. Sandeep Pathak, criticised the ruling BJP, predicting their downfall in Haryana, citing mismanagement, unemployment, and public dissatisfaction. Pathak noted that the BJP recently replaced Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, further claiming this shift as evidence of the party’s internal issues.

“Now Arvind Kejriwal is fully prepared for the election campaign in Haryana. Kejriwal will start the election campaign in Haryana on September 20. He will do his first roadshow in the Jagadhri assembly constituency of Yamunanagar. After Jagadhari, Kejriwal will also campaign in Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Pundri, Kalayat, Rewari, Dadri, Assandh, Ballabgarh and Badra,” said Sandeep Pathak.

Kejriwal’s return to politics

Having resigned as Delhi CM following his release from Tihar jail last week, Kejriwal's campaign in Haryana is seen as crucial for AAP’s expansion. After seat-sharing talks with Congress fell through, AAP is contesting all seats independently.

