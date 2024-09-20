Friday, September 20, 2024
     
  Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Sunil Gavaskar's 51-year-old Test record despite falling early in 2nd innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Sunil Gavaskar's 51-year-old Test record despite falling early in 2nd innings

After scoring a crucial fifty in the first innings, the young Indian opener failed to impress in the second innings but walked out with a major milestone to his name. Yashasvi broke the former great Sunil Gavaskar's all-time record for most Test runs in the first 10 innings for India.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2024 16:41 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal during the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on September 20, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal entered the history books after batting in both innings of the ongoing first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday, September 20. He was dismissed on a low score in the second innings but bagged a historic milestone to his ever-growing records in red-ball cricket. 

Playing in his 10th Test match, Jaiswal scored 56 and 10 runs across two innings at MA Chidambaram Stadium. He emerged as India's best batsman after playing his first 10 Test matches as he broke the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's 51-year-old record to create history.

Jaiswal has scored 1,094 runs in 10 Test matches, the most runs for India after the first 10 matches and the overall fourth-highest in Test cricket history. Gavaskar, who enjoyed a red-hot start to his Test career, had scored 978 runs in his first 10 Test matches in 1973. 

Most runs after the first 10 Test matches

  1. 1446 runs - Don Bradman (Australia)
  2. 1125 runs - Everton Weekes (West Indies)
  3. 1102 runs - George Headley (West Indies)
  4. 1094 runs - Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)
  5. 1088 runs - Mark Taylor (Australia)
