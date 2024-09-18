What is 'One Nation, One Election'? Know about Modi govt's ambitious plan for simultaneous polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV President Droupadi Murmu being presented a report on simultaneous elections in the country by former president Ram Nath Kovind who heads the High-Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation, One Election, and Home Minister Amit Shah, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

In a major move, the Union Cabinet has approved the "One Nation, One Election" proposal, marking a significant step toward conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. This decision comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the government plans to implement the system during its current term. The proposal, submitted by a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, is expected to be introduced as a Bill in Parliament during the winter session.

PM Modi's strong push for simultaneous elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long advocated the idea of "One Nation, One Election," highlighting the disruptions caused by frequent elections to governance and policy-making. In his Independence Day speech last month, PM Modi emphasised that multiple elections lead to a waste of resources and money, urging the nation to adopt a unified election cycle.

Key benefits of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal

The concept behind "One Nation, One Election" is to synchronise the electoral cycles of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. According to the Kovind committee's report, simultaneous elections would reduce costs, ease administrative burdens, and potentially boost voter turnout. It also suggests that holding local body elections within 100 days of national and state elections would ensure smoother governance.

Challenges and Opposition to the proposal

While the proposal has notable advantages, it also faces several hurdles. Constitutional amendments would be required, particularly to Articles 83 and 172, which define the duration of Parliament and state legislatures. Critics argued that regional issues might get overshadowed by national concerns if elections are held simultaneously. Additionally, achieving consensus among all political parties remains a significant challenge.

Global examples of simultaneous elections

Countries such as South Africa, Sweden, and Belgium already hold simultaneous elections. In South Africa, for instance, voters cast their ballots for both the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures simultaneously. The Kovind-led panel studied election processes in six countries to better understand how simultaneous elections are conducted worldwide.

With the Cabinet's approval, the "One Nation, One Election" proposal is a step closer to becoming reality. However, the road ahead requires significant constitutional changes and political consensus, raising questions about its practical implementation in India’s diverse electoral landscape.

