Updated on: September 20, 2024 15:04 IST

Tirupati Laddu Row: BJP, Hindu saints express anger after lab report confirms animal fat in laddus

Calling the alleged use of animal fat in consecrated sweets--'Tirupati Prasadam' at Sri Venkateswara Temple, an 'unforgivable sin', Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu saints have expressed anger after Lab report confirmed Beef tallow, animal fat in Tirupati Laddoos.