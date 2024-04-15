Realme P series 5G, Pad 2, and T110 Buds launched in India: Specs, price and availability

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Realme P series 5G, Pad 2, and T110 Buds launched in India

Realme, one of the renowned smart device brands which is known for its innovative smartphones and AIoT products has recently unleashed its latest offerings in the Indian market. The company has introduced the realme P Series 5G smartphones, realme Pad 2 (Wi-Fi and LTE variant), and realme T110 Buds in India.

The company has positioned the devices as performance powerhouses. With the new 5G smartphones from the realme P series, the company has claimed to redefine the mid-range segment standards with its cutting-edge features and exclusive availability on Flipkart.

Realme P Series 5G: Details

The Realme P series 5G devices come with two models: the realme P1 Pro 5G and realme P1 5G. The handsets have been designed to deliver appreciable performance, and both smartphones will feature bold designs and advanced technologies.

The Realme P1 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset and has an AMOLED display, backed by 45W SUPERVOOC charging for its 5000mAh battery.

On the camera front, the P1 Pro 5G will come with a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 camera with OIS, and will have a curved vision display, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G chipset, and it is backed by a 45W SUPERVOOC charge for it’s 5000mAh battery.

Realme Pad 2 and T110 Buds

Along with the P series 5G smartphones, the company has unleashed a new tablet dubbed Realme Pad 2 - which is available in two variants (Wi-Fi and LTE). The tablet comes with a 120Hz 2K display, backed by a 33W SUPERVOOC charging for an 8360mAh battery. The Pad 2 comes with enhanced productivity and entertainment on the go.

Also, the company has unleashed the new TWS named Realme T110 wireless earbuds which feature a 10mm Dynamic Bass driver, AI ENC Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, 38-hour of playback time and IPX5 water resistance certification.

Availability and pricing

The Realme P series 5G smartphones will be available at a starting price of Rs 15,999.

The Realme Pad 2 (Wi-Fi variant) and realme T110 TWS buds are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 1499, respectively.

The devices are available exclusively on Flipkart, as the sales are expected to start soon.

ALSO READ: Realme unveils power-packed P series 5G, realme Pad 2, and T110 Buds