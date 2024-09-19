New to BSNL 4G? These first recharge plans might help you to save money and deliver maximum benefits

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL These 2 BSNL 4G recharge plans come bundled with maximum benefits

BSNL has become the go-to telecom company for millions of Indian users recently, all thanks to its affordable recharge plans and rapid expansion of its 4G network. With more than 1 lakh 4G towers being installed across the country and 75,000 set to be operational by the end of 2024, BSNL is on a mission to provide seamless coverage across the country.

As private telecom giants like Airtel, Jio and Vi raised their plan prices, many users are now opting to switch or port to BSNL for better value for money. So, if you are planning to get a BSNL 4G SIM, then here are two crucial recharge plans you need to know about that offer the best value.

Why choose BSNL 4G SIM?

BSNL has reportedly gained massive popularity during the past couple of months, due to its affordable plans and continuous network improvements. Now it seems like the company has been aggressively rolling out its 4G services, by making it a strong competitor in the market.

Whether you are a new or existing customer, BSNL provides plenty of options that cater to both budget-conscious users and those looking for long-term benefits.

First Recharge Plans (FRC): What is it? Why opt for this?

When you buy a new BSNL 4G SIM, the first thing you have to do is to activate it with a First Recharge (FRC) Plan. These plans are mandatory for activating your SIM.

BSNL FRC 108 plan: Basic benefits

So, in case you skip them, your new SIM will not be activated. Here are 2 FRC plans that you should consider if you are going ahead with the new services:

The FRC 108 plan is said to be perfect if you are looking for an affordable option to start using your BSNL 4G SIM. Here's what it offers:

Calling Benefits: You will get 200 minutes of free calls, which can be used for any network. Data: The plan offers 3GB of data. Once you exhaust this limit, you will still have access to data at a reduced speed of 40kbps. Validity: This plan is valid for 35 days, making it a great short-term option. Extra perks: You also get access to BSNL Tunes for the entire validity period. This plan is ideal for light users who need a basic calling and data pack at a low cost.

BSNL FRC 249 plan: Long validity with more benefits

For those who are looking for longer validity and more features, then the FRC 249 plan is the second choice. This plan offers more comprehensive benefits, making it a better option if you're looking for more data and extended usage:

Unlimited Calls: User will get unlimited calling across any network without worrying about running out of minutes. Data and SMS: The plan provides 100 SMS per day to all networks and an ample data allowance. Validity: The plan offers a 45-day validity, by giving you long-term benefits right from the start.

Why do these FRC plans matter?

The FRC 108 and FRC 249 plans are important and if you are getting a BSNL 4G SIM, then they could be a cost-effective plan.

Without activating one of these plans, your SIM will not work so you will have to make a choice, by choosing the right plan as per your need.

Opt for FRC 108 if you are a light user

Opt for FRC 249 if you want more data and longer validity

