Deepika Padukone spotted at sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Mumbai show; video goes viral

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was recently spotted attending sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s live performance in Mumbai. A video from the event has gone viral on social media, drawing attention from fans online.

In the viral video, Deepika Padukone can be seen enjoying and vibing at the concert. She was accompanied by her sister-in-law, Ritika Bhavnani, and mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani. Read on for more details.

Deepika Padukone attends sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Mumbai concert

For the event, the Singham Again actress was seen dressed in a red and golden outfit, keeping her look minimal, with her hair styled in a bun and completing her appearance with elegant jewelry. Take a look below:

Social media users have reacted to the video. One user commented, "Deepika has such an ethereal face card, so beautiful.” Another added, "Look at her face card."

About Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's India tour

For the unversed, sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is currently on his India tour titled 'Sitar for Mental Health by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma'. After March 20's Mumbai show, he will also perform in Pune (March 22), Hyderabad (March 27), Jaipur (March 29), Chennai (April 3), Ahmedabad (April 5), Chandigarh (April 10), Kolkata (April 12), Delhi (April 19).

The tickets for Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's India tour can be booked via ticket booking platform District by Zomato.

Deepika Padukone's work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again opposite Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated film, King which is slated to hit the screens on December 24, 2026, a day before Christmas. The film also stars Jaideep Alhawat, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor in the pivotal roles.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh attends Eka-Ravi's wedding along with Deepika Padukone ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release