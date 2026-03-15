Ranveer Singh attends Eka-Ravi's wedding along with Deepika Padukone ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release

New Delhi:

Fans are always eager to catch a glimpse of Bollywood's most beloved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, together. Recently, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted together after a long hiatus. The couple was seen attending the wedding of a special friend, and photos from the event are now circulating widely on various social media handles.

It is significant to note that Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his most anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19, 2026.

Deepika and Ranveer spotted

Deepika and Ranveer have made a public appearance together after quite some time. Recently, Ranveer and his wife, Deepika, were spotted together at a wedding. The couple attended the nuptials of stylist Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandka, which took place on March 14. Although the duo attempted to evade the paparazzi, a photograph featuring them alongside a guest has gone viral on social media. Fans are delighted to see the couple attending a wedding together.

Deepika was seen wearing a multi-coloured outfit. Adorned with heavy jewelry and subtle makeup, she looked absolutely stunning. Meanwhile, Ranveer looked incredibly handsome in an embroidered kurta. Ranveer's fans are always eager to see him and Deepika together, and seeing such photos brings them immense joy.

Aditi Rao Hydari also attends the wedding

In addition to Deepika and Ranveer, other celebrities, such as Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, also attended the wedding of stylist Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandka. Photos of Aditi Rao Hydari from the event are also going viral on social media.

Deets about Dhurandhar 2

These photos of Deepika and Ranveer have taken social media by storm just ahead of the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, 2026. It is a spy-action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The trailer features Ranveer Singh as the undercover spy Hamza Ali Mazari, operating in Karachi's Lyari district. His past life is depicted as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Punjab. The film stars actors such as Arjun Rampal (Major Iqbal), Sanjay Dutt (SP Chaudhary Aslam) and R Madhavan (Ajay Sanyal) in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 advance booking so far: Ranveer Singh's sequel beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal already?