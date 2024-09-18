Follow us on Image Source : FILE Book your BSNL 4G SIM online and get it delivered to your doorstep: Know-how?

BSNL, the government-owned telecom company has been making news for a while, for its affordable recharge plans and its rapid expansion of 4G services across India. As competitors like Jio, Airtel and Vi have raised their tariff prices, BSNL has continued to offer cost-effective plans for users across the nation. So, if you are waiting for a BSNL 4G SIM, then here is how you can get one delivered to your doorstep.

BSNL 4G network expansion

BSNL has reportedly installed around 25,000 4G towers across India and is accelerating the process with Tata’s support (an indigenous tech company). The collaboration has been aiming at expanding the 4G network of BSNL to more areas of the country, offering faster and more reliable internet services.

How to get your BSNL 4G SIM? Introducing ‘LILO App’

BSNL’s 4G network is already live in several regions of the country, including Kerala and Pune, where users are enjoying the high-speed internet. So, in case you are looking forward to switching to BSNL for a cheaper plan and better connectivity, then you could order a 4G SIM card online via the LILO app.

The available is available for both- Android and iOS, and it enables the users to buy a BSNL 4G SIM, port their number and even get home delivery of the SIM card.

Get BSNL 4G SIM via WhatsApp

Don’t want to use the app? Not a problem at all!

BSNL has another option for ordering a 4G SIM- and this time, it is WhatsApp. Simply send a message saying ‘Hi’ to 8891767525 and you can order your SIM card without any hassle.

