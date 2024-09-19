BSNL 5G testing starts: Could be a game-changer in the Indian telecom sector

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the government-owned telecom giant, has exciting news for its customers. BSNL is swiftly advancing its 4G-5G network development, bringing hope for faster, affordable connectivity. With 5G testing underway, BSNL is poised to make a significant impact in the Indian telecom industry, offering high-speed data services at more affordable rates than private companies.

BSNL’s 5G testing begins

BSNL has officially started testing its 5G network in various regions of the country, in collaboration with multiple tech partners. The state-run telecom company has been working towards leading Indian tech firms like:

Lekha Wireless

Galore Networks

VVDN Technologies

WiSig

This testing phase is a crucial step towards delivering high-speed data services to BSNL customers shortly.

BSNL’s 5G could revolutionize the Indian telecom market

With private telecom companies who are frequently increasing their tariffs/recharge plan rates, many mobile users are looking forward to more affordable options. BSNL is known for providing low-cost plans at older rates, which could bring much-needed relief to price-conscious consumers.

It is expected that BSNL’s 5G services will be priced lower than those of private telecom service providers, making it a more appealing option for budget-conscious users.

Supporting local tech companies in the 5G rollout

BSNL’s transition to 5G is not just about providing faster internet to the users, but it further works on reducing India's reliance on foreign companies by partnering with local manufacturers and suppliers.

Telecom company’s collaboration with Indian companies like Lekha Wireless and VVDN Technologies will help to strengthen India's indigenous telecom industry, boosting local innovation and production.

Where BSNL is trialling 5G?: Testing locations

BSNL’s 5G network trials are taking place in several key locations across Delhi. Lekha Wireless is currently testing 5G at Minto Road, while VVDN Technologies is conducting trials in Chanakyapuri.

Galore Networks, another partner, is testing 5G networks for MTNL in areas like:

Shadipur

Rajendra Nagar

Karol Bagh

These trials are critical steps toward a broader nationwide rollout.

For consumers tired of rising data costs, BSNL’s 5G could be the game-changer they have been waiting for.

ALSO READ: Sony ULT Wear review: Amazing headphones for heavy bass music lovers

ALSO READ: Google to shut down inactive Gmail Accounts from September 20: Here's how to save yours