This YouTube setting will hide adult content and clear your browsing history: Here's how

YouTube is a widely used video streaming platform globally. This Google-owned OTT platform is accessible on smartphones, smart TVs, websites, and feature phones. Users can search for a wide range of videos on YouTube. Occasionally, adult or pornographic content may appear on the platform. However, users can easily prevent such content from appearing by making a simple setting adjustment in the app. Additionally, users have the option to delete their watch history. If you find this feature interesting and want to enable restricted mode and prevent adult content from appearing, follow these steps:

A step-by-step on how to prevent adult content on YouTube

1. Open the YouTube app on your phone.

2. Tap on the profile icon located at the bottom of the app.

Image Source : FILEYouTube

3. On the next page, tap on the Settings button at the top.

Image Source : FILEHow to prevent adult content on YouTube

4. Tap on General and scroll down to find the toggle for Restricted Mode.

5. Turn on the toggle button to activate Restricted Mode.

Image Source : FILEHow to prevent adult content on YouTube

By enabling this setting, adult or obscene content will be filtered from your YouTube experience.

A step-by-step guide on how to automatically delete watch history on YouTube

1. Open the YouTube app.

2. Tap on the profile icon at the bottom of the page.

3. In the next page, tap on Settings and select Manage Watch History.

Image Source : FILEHow to automatically delete watch history on YouTube

4. You will then have the option to delete your watch history.

Image Source : FILEHow to automatically delete watch history on YouTube

These settings allow you to manage the videos you watch on YouTube, giving you the ability to delete your watch history and prevent adult content from appearing on the platform.

Meanwhile, YouTube recently announced a host of new features coming to the platform at its Made On YouTube event. One of the new features will allow creators to brainstorm ideas for videos with the help of AI within YouTube Studio. Additionally, the company will let creators create AI-generated thumbnails and quickly respond to viewers and fans with new AI-assisted comments.

The company is officially rolling out this feature to all creators on the platform, following a beta test of the feature in May. To use this feature, creators need to enter a prompt that helps them brainstorm ideas across specific topics.

