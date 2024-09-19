YouTube Studio now enables creators brainstorm video ideas using AI: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE YouTube Studio AI feature

YouTube recently announced a host of new features that are coming to the platform at its Made On YouTube event. One of the new features will allow creators to brainstorm ideas for videos with the help of AI within YouTube Studio. In addition to this, the company will also let creators create AI-generated thumbnails and quickly revert to viewers and fans with new AI-assisted comments. The company is officially rolling out this feature to all creators on the platform. This comes after the company beta-tested the feature in May. To use this feature, creators need to enter a prompt that helps them brainstorm ideas across specific topics.

Ebi Atawodi, YouTube Studio’s director of product management, via TechCrunch, mentioned that the feature draws on a creator's comments and what's trending to provide creators with a list of video ideas. For example, a creator may receive numerous comments requesting a follow-up video on a specific topic. Atawodi explained that instead of having a search box in the Inspiration Tab, creators will now see 10 ideas to get started, allowing them to build on those suggestions.

YouTube Studio will also introduce AI-generated thumbnails to assist creators in the coming months. After outlining their video, creators will receive a series of suggested thumbnails from YouTube Studio. If they are not satisfied with the generated images, they can input a specific prompt, such as "surreal and unexpected" or "minimalist," to receive a tailored thumbnail.

In addition, YouTube will be rolling out AI-assisted comments to help creators engage more efficiently with their audiences. The feature will recommend personalised replies tailored to a creator’s style, similar to Gmail's suggested replies. This will enable creators to respond to a higher volume of comments more quickly and easily.

YouTube will first test the AI-assisted comment reply feature in the coming weeks before a broader rollout next year. The AI-generated thumbnails, on the other hand, are scheduled to launch sometime this year.

ALSO READ: YouTube rollouts Communities to allow creators and fans to interact with each other: Here's how it works