Ajit Pawar plane crash: Yugendra Pawar breaks down after Maharashtra Deptuy CM's tragic death Ajit Pawar died today, along with five others, in a tragic plane crash while landing. He was travelling to Baramati for a public rally ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad Elections. After the news came out, his nephew Yugendra Pawar broke down in public.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died today in a tragic plane crash while landing, along with four others, in Baramati. He was travelling to his hometown for a public rally for the upcoming Zilla Parishad Elections when the tragic incident happened at 8:45 AM. After the news came out, his nephew was seen breaking down while speaking on the phone.

NCP-SP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, failed to find words and broke down in front of the media on the news of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's passing away.

PM Modi reacts to Ajit Pawar's tragic death

PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah contacted Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis soon after the tragic incident happened and took updates and information about the Baramati plane crash. PM Modi also took to X to pay his condolences for the people who lost their lives in the plane crash. "Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief," Modi wrote on X.

"Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he wrote for Ajit Pawar on X.

