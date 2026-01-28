Ajit Pawar dies at 66: The strategist who dominated Maharashtra's political landscape Ajit Pawar dies: The crash landing of Mumbai-Baramati charter plane was reported at the runway threshold in Baramati. Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendent) and 2 crew members.

Baramati:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar died in the plane crash on Wednesday. As per the updates from the DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning. The crash landing of Mumbai-Baramati charter plane was reported at the runway threshold in Baramati. Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendent) and 2 crew members.

Ajit Pawar was heading to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar profile: Know all about him

Ajit Pawar was the longest serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Ajit Pawar married to Sunetra Pawar

He is married to Sunetra Pawar, with whom he has two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar. In 1982, Ajit Pawar began his political career after being elected to the board of a cooperative sugar factory. In 1991, he was elected as the chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1991 from the Baramati Parliamentary constituency and later vacated the seat for his uncle Sharad Pawar.

He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly seven times from the Baramati Assembly constituency. He first won in a 1991 by-election and subsequently in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014.

In November 2019, he engineered a split in the NCP and joined a government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and became the Deputy Chief Minister. In February 2024, the Election Commission awarded the party name and symbol to the faction headed by Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 2022 to 2023 and represented Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in 1991. Ajit Pawar died on 28th January 2026 shortly while landing on Baramati Airstrip along with 5 others.

Ajit Pawar: Look at his political career

Following the footsteps of his uncle Sharad Pawar in Indian National Congress, Ajit made his first foray into politics in 1982 when he was elected to the board of a cooperative sugar factory. In 1991, he was elected as the chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank and remained in the post for the next 16 years.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1991 from the Baramati Parliamentary constituency. He later vacated the seat for his uncle, who then became the Defence Minister in Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's government.

