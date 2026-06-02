LPL going IPL way? Sri Lankan league introduces two major rule changes ahead of upcoming season

New Delhi:

The Lanka Premier League has brought in the Indian Premier League's Impact player rule in one of the two major changes ahead of the upcoming season of the tournament. While the Impact player rule has been criticised in India by several current and former players, LPL has decided to introduce the rule. The other is a stipulation of using a U-23 player to be part of the Playing XIs of both sides at all times, even in the use of an impact substitute. The LPL 2026 kicks off on July 17.

These were the talking points for the franchises at the LPL draft on Monday. The teams would need to build their squad according to these rules, with the signing carefully thought. The U-23 rule will help Sri Lanka Cricket to identify the young and upcoming players who will be the future of their cricket. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how many of the young players will be playing as Sri Lanka U19 host India U19 in July this year, and those players won't be part of the league.

Pathum Nissanka and Matheesha Pathirana injured

It has been revealed that both opening batter Pathum Nissanka and Matheesha Pathirana have been suffering from injuries. Both were part of the IPL 2026, with Nissanka playing for the Delhi Capitals and Pathirana joining the Kolkata Knight Riders late. Notably, Pathirana had suffered an injury in the first game he played in the IPL.

Nissanka has been named in Sri Lanka's squad for the West Indies series. He will undergo surgery for his injury and eyes a comeback for the India series later in the year.

Vijay Shankar set for LPL stint

Recently retired Indian cricketer Vijay Shankar, who was also part of the ODI World Cup 2019, is set for a stint in the LPL, having been pre-signed by Kandy Royals ahead of the drafts. Eshan Malinga, Sahibzada Farhan, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal were also pre-draft signings.

Check the LPL squads after drafts

SC Jaffna Kings: Taskin Ahmed, Dunith Wellalage, Shakib Al Hasan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, David Wiese, Dilshan Madushanka, Kamil Mishara, Traveen Mathews, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohommed Shiraz, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lizaad Williams, Dipendra Airee, Kugathas Mathulan, Praveen Manisha, Nishan Madushka

Colombo Kaps: Ben McDermott, Kamindu Mendis, Jimmy Neesham, Kusal Mendis, Binura Fernando, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Milan Ratnayake, Janith Liyanage, Shahnawaz Dahani, Jeffrey Vandersay, Thanuka Dabare, Movin Subasingha, Mohammed Haris, Hasan Mahmud, Kushal Bhurtel, Malsha Tharupathi, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Wanuja Sahan, Anthony Pragasam

Kandy Royals: Vijay Shankar, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Daniel Sams, Vishen Halambage, Muditha Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Dale Phillips, Zahir Khan, Brandon McMullen, Sahan Mihira, Pawan Sandesh, Dushan Hemantha, Isitha Wijesundera

Galle Gallants: Litton Das, Eshan Malinga, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Mohammad Nawaz, Pramod Madushan, Lasith Croospulle, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Akif Javed, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Tharindu Rathnayake, Sam Harper, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Haider Ali, Dinura Kalupahana, Uri Koththigoda, Kasun Rajitha, Sachindu Colombage

Dambulla Sixers: Reeza Hendricks, Dinesh Chandimal, Sahibzada Farhan, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Niroshan Dickwella, Pavan Rathnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Mohammed Wasim, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Sachitha Jayatilake, Gulbadin Naib, Dian Forrester, Shadley Schalkwyk, Vishva Kumara, Gayana Weerasinghe

Pre-signings:

SC Jaffna Kings - Taskin Ahmed, Dunith Wellalage, Shakib Al Hasan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Galle Gallants - Litton Das, Eshan Malinga, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Dasun Shanaka

Kandy Royals - Vijay Shankar, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga

Colombo Kaps - Ben McDermott, Kamindu Mendis, Jimmy Neesham, Kusal Mendis

Dambulla Sixers - Reeza Hendricks, Dinesh Chandimal, Sahibzada Farhan, Dushmantha Chameera

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