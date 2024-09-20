Sri Lanka presidential elections: Who are the five key candidates in tightly-contested poll?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS President Wickremesinghe, Sajith Premadasa and Anura Kumara Dissanayake are among the key candidates in Sri Lanka

Colombo: Sri Lanka is going to what many consider as a tightly-contested presidential election on Saturday (September 21) that will determine the future of the fragile economy which was reeling under its worst-ever economic crisis. The cash-strapped government is currently led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is seeking re-election to continue his bold reforms but faces an uphill battle with left-leaning rivals.

About 17 million of Sri Lanka's 22 million people are eligible to vote in the first election since protests against the economic hardships in 2022 forced Rajapaksa to flee the country and later resign. Wickremesinghe had managed an uncertain recovery since then, bolstered with the help of a $2.9 billion IMF bailout programme and a $25 billion debt restructuring process.

While there are a total of 38 candidates in the running for the President's post, President Wickremesinghe is facing a tight election from four other key candidates - opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, Marxist-leaning politician Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Rajapaksa family scion Namal Rajapaksa and Nuwan Bopage.

A look at five key candidates of Sri Lanka presidential elections

1. Ranil Wickremesinghe

Wickremesinghe, 75, became the President of Sri Lanka when the economy, which collapsed in 2022 after a severe shortage of dollars, struggled with rising inflation and a battered currency that forced Gotabaya Rajapaksa's economy. Wickremesinghe is contested as an independent candidate as his re-election bid failed to get formal backing from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the party with the most seats in the 225-member parliament.

However, he enjoys the support of more than 90 lawmakers, which puts him in a strong position. Having served as a PM for a record six times, Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP) holds only one seat in parliament and will need to drum up support from key parties to bolster his chances of getting re-elected.

2. Anura Kumara Dissanayake

The 55-year-old Marxist-leaning politician is contesting under the National People's Power (NPP) coalition, which includes his Marxist-leaning party People's Liberation Front. His party has traditionally backed stronger state intervention and more closed-market economic policies. Dissanayake's promise of tough anti-corruption measures and pro-poor policies have given a popular boost to his candidacy.

The communist leader is considered an 'outsider' in the race but is campaign has gained prominence through its sweeping reforms, tackling corruption and ensuring economic relief. He has promised a complete overhaul of the system, end family rule and improve governance structures who want to end the Rajapaksa brand of politics. However, his party has only three seats in the Parliament and has never been close to national power.

3. Sajith Premadasa

Premadasa, 57, is the leader of the opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the son of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, who is credited for the brutal suppression of the second communist insurgency and was killed by an LTTE bomber in 1993. He was part of Wickremesinghe's UNP since 1994 and was appointed in key portfolios until he broke ranks with the party after differences with the President.

Premadasa favours a mix of 'pro-poor' interventionist and free-market economic policies. His centrist, more left-leaning party has called for changes to the $2.9 billion bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund and outlined plans to adjust some targets, such as changing taxes to reduce the cost of living. He has also promised constitutional reforms, a boost in tourism and an accountable government.

4. Namal Rajapaksa

The 38-year-old heir to the influential Rajapaksa family and the son of former President and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Namal's entry in the presidential race surprised many. He is a member of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, founded by his uncle Basil, which has a parliamentary majority. His candidature was announced at the last minute after business tycoon Dhammika Perera pulled out of the contest due to personal reasons.

Despite holding no official position in the government, Namal made numerous foreign trips - like visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of the temple. As a scion of a high-profile family, Namal has friendships with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto and ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeed Wazed Joy among others.

5. Nuwan Bopage

Bopage is the candidate of the Peoples' Struggle Alliance formed by activists during the 2022 unrest. A lawyer by profession, Bopage hopes to tap into the remnants of the massive people's uprising that deposed Gotabaya Rajapaksa two years ago. He has taken a strong anti-corruption stance, backed more pro-poor policies and opposed Sri Lanka's alignment with the IMF programme.

Who is leading in polls?

The Sri Lanka Opinion Tracker Survey by the Institute for Health Policy (IHP) shows Wickremesinghe, running as an independent, at third position. Dissanayake is the leading candidate and Premadasa of the centrist, more Left-leaning Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party is second. Economy and growth are at the forefront of the issues for voters as Sri Lanka goes to polls on Saturday.

About 17 million of Sri Lanka's 22 million people are eligible to vote in the first election since protests against the economic hardships in 2022 forced Rajapaksa to flee the country and later resign. Like India, Sri Lanka also has a first-past-the-post system that allows voters to cast three preferential votes for their chosen candidates, with the candidate securing 50 per cent of the votes or more declared winner.

The votes will be counted by government employees after polling ends, supervised by Election Commission officials, election monitors and representatives of candidates. The Election Commission will formally announce the winner, probably on Sunday. The winner will then take the presidential oath, usually on the same day, and appoint a new cabinet of ministers.

