PM Modi to launch online vaccine management portal U-WIN in October: Know its features, other details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI U-WIN is a digital platform aimed at revolutionising the way vaccines are managed and administered across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the online vaccine management portal U-WIN in October, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Friday. The portal is currently operational on a pilot basis. The portal has been developed to maintain a permanent digital record of vaccination and medicines of pregnant women as well as children from birth up to the age of 17, Nadda said.

Nadda, addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the third Modi government, also said the expanded Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) would include all people aged 70 and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status.

To be launched in October, the expanded scheme will benefit an estimated six crore citizens in about 4.5 crore households, he added. He also listed several other achievements during the Modi government's third term.

What is U-WIN?

U-WIN or Universal Immunization Web-enabled Network, is a digital platform aimed at revolutionising the way vaccines are managed and administered across India. Modelled on the highly successful CoWIN portal, which was used for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, U-WIN will cater to India’s Universal Immunization Program (UIP). The goal is to simplify the vaccination process, improve accessibility, and ensure seamless coordination between health workers and citizens.

Key features of U-WIN:

Digital registration: Similar to CoWIN, U-WIN will enable parents and guardians to register online for vaccinations of newborns, infants, and children. Adults can also use the portal for vaccines recommended for different stages of life, including booster shots.

Vaccination schedules: U-WIN will provide personalised vaccination schedules based on an individual's age and medical history, helping families track immunization needs over time. It will remind users about upcoming vaccinations through notifications and alerts.

Vaccination certificates: The platform will issue digital vaccination certificates after each shot, which can be accessed and downloaded by users. This will help create a permanent, easily accessible digital record of immunizations.

Inventory management: U-WIN will allow healthcare providers to manage vaccine stock efficiently, ensuring that supply chains are optimized to meet demand and reduce wastage. This is critical in ensuring vaccines reach even the most remote areas.

Monitoring and reporting: Health officials will be able to use the platform for real-time monitoring and data analysis, which will help track vaccination coverage and identify gaps in immunization efforts.

Integration with health programs: U-WIN is designed to integrate with various government health programs like Ayushman Bharat, helping consolidate health records and ensuring a holistic approach to public health.

ALSO READ: WHO approves first Mpox vaccine for limited use in select countries