Jasprit Bumrah shines, star batters fail as India stay ahead in Chennai Test with huge lead on Day 2

Indian cricket team on Day 2 of first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on September 20, 2024

Indian cricket team stayed ahead at the end of Day 2 of the first Test match against Bangladesh despite mixed performances by top-order batters in Chennai on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah led the headlines with four wickets to restrict Bangladesh to 149 in the first innings and India then added 81 runs for 3 to stretch the lead to 308 runs.

India's first innings collapsed to 376 as Ravindra Jadeja failed to convert his brilliant Day 1's knock into a century and Ravichandran Ashwin fell after scoring 113 runs. Bangladesh batters struggled to fight back against India's impressive pace attack and were bowled out to 149 in 47.1 overs.

However, India lost three wickets, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on low scores in the second innings but Shubman Gill added a crucial 33* off 64 balls to give India a 308-run lead at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Earlier Ashwin and Jadeja started Day 2 for India in the hope of adding some quick runs in the first session. But bowlers from both teams dominated the opening session at Chepauk with a combined seven wickets. Jadeja missed out on scoring his fifth Test century while Ashwin walked out after scoring 113 runs off 133 balls.

Taskin Ahmed took two wickets while Hasan Mahmud claimed the last wicket of the innings to register his only second five-wicket haul to bowl out India to 376 in 91.2 overs.

Indian bowlers were also quick to adapt to the playing conditions with Jasprit Bumrah striking in the very first wicket. Akash Deep was also impressive with his initial spell to dismiss Shadman Islam and Momihul Haque on single-digit scores.

Bangladesh were able to put some runs on the scoreboard through Shakib Al Hasan and Littion Das who added 51 runs for the sixth wicket. Ravindra Jadeja removed both batters in his back-to-back overs to deny Bangladesh any chance of a comeback and then Bumrah finished the innings with two more wickets.

In their second innings, India lost both openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal inside seven overs with just 28 runs on the scorecard. Virat Kohli was impressive in the beginning but fell victim to a controversial DRS call after scoring 17 runs off 37 balls.

Gill and Rishab Pant then avoided losing more wickets with some attacking cricket shots to power Indfia's second innings to 81 for 3 in 23 overs. With a staggering 308-run lead and seven wickets in hand in the second innings, the hosts stay in a dominant position at the end of Day 2's play in Chennai.