Netflix confirms production of Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 | WATCH teaser

Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TEASER A teaser of Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 was unveiled on social media.

Netflix has officially announced the beginning of production for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2. Along with the announcement, Netflix also revealed that Miya Cech will portray the character Toph an earthbender who joins the journey of the young avatar. In the teaser, Cech's face has been kept hidden, hinting at her character's special abilities. Cech's previous credits include a notable role in the Emmy-winning series Beef and a part in Adam Sandler's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

See the teaser:

The live-action adaptation, which premiered in February, was renewed for two additional seasons shortly after its release. The series follows Aang (Gordon Cormier), the last Airbender and young Avatar, as he strives to master the four elements--Water, Earth, Fire, and Air--to restore balance in a world plagued by the Fire Nation's threat.

Kiawentiio portrays Katara, Aang's friend, while lan Ousley plays her brother Sokka, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show's ensemble cast for season 2 also includes Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko.

In interviews ahead of the show's premiere, Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ousley, and Liu expressed their excitement about bringing Toph into the fold. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kiawentiio remarked, "With the animated series, it just gets better every season. I think adding a new addition to our group, getting to see Toph, is super exciting."

(With ANI inputs)

