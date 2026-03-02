Satellite images show damage across Konarak Naval Base in Iran after US-Israel strikes

Tehran:

Newly released commercial satellite images indicate extensive damage at multiple Iranian military installations following strikes amid the escalating conflict involving the United States and Israel. The imagery, provided by private satellite firm Vantor, highlights precision attacks on air, drone and naval facilities near the strategic port region of Konarak in southern Iran, along the Gulf of Oman.

The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing Iran's supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting authorities to retaliate with strikes on Israel and US bases across the Gulf.

According to the satellite frames, the Konarak Naval Base appears to have suffered significant damage. At least three surface vessels are seen sunk or partially submerged, while several waterfront buildings and support infrastructure show signs of destruction.

Burn marks, debris, and collapsed structures are visible across docking areas, suggesting direct hits near the harbour. Separate imagery also captured smoke plumes rising from the base, indicating ongoing or recent fires at the site.

Damage is also visible at nearby air and drone-related facilities. Satellite images of Konarak Airbase show multiple hardened aircraft shelters with dark scorch marks and apparent structural damage on rooftops and surrounding areas. While runway sections remain largely intact, adjoining operational zones appear affected. Analysts note that such shelters are typically designed to protect military aircraft, though Iranian authorities have not released any official assessment of losses or the operational impact.

(Image Source : AP)Overview of destroyed vessels and facilities at the Konarak Naval Base

Additional satellite visuals from a nearby drone installation show collapsed buildings and debris scattered across a compound close to an airstrip. Other frames suggest damage to fortified storage or bunker-like structures, with visible impact points and disturbed ground patterns inside protected enclosures. The specific function of these sites has not been independently confirmed.

The satellite imagery underscores the scale and precision of the strikes on Iran’s military infrastructure as regional tensions continue to rise, with no immediate official response from Tehran detailing the extent of damage or casualties at the affected installations.

