Panic on IndiGo flight as power bank catches fire at Chandigarh Airport; emergency declared

Chandigarh:

A major mid-air scare unfolded on an IndiGo flight arriving from Hyderabad after smoke was detected inside the aircraft, prompting crew members to declare an emergency shortly after landing at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Tuesday.

Flight 6E-108 (HYD–IXC), carrying 198 passengers, two infants, and six crew members, landed safely at approximately 3:29 pm. However, while taxiing toward Bay No. 1, a passenger seated at 39C, identified as Devansh, alerted the crew about a fire in his power bank, suspected to have exploded. Cabin crew acted swiftly, using fire extinguishers to douse the flames, but smoke spread within the cabin.

Passengers evacuated using slides

As a precaution, emergency protocols were activated. Around 3:35 pm, crew members opened the emergency exit, and passengers were evacuated using inflatable slides. During the evacuation, one passenger seated at 25F, identified as Richa, sustained a minor ankle injury.

An Air Force fire tender reached the bay by 3:38 pm but was not required, as the situation had already been brought under control.

No other injuries or casualties were reported. The timely response by the crew ensured that a potentially serious incident was averted.

Passenger opens emergency exit

Earlier on May 4, a 34-year-old male passenger onboard an Air Arabia flight opened an emergency exit and jumped onto the runway while the aircraft was taxiing at Chennai International Airport, triggering tension for a while. An Air Arabia flight carrying arrived in Chennai from Sharjah early on Sunday morning.

The flight carrying 231 passengers was moving along the taxiway toward its parking bay when a 34-year-old passenger from Pudukkottai suddenly opened one of the emergency exits.

The pilot immediately halted the aircraft and alerted the authorities. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), including bomb disposal experts and armed officers, rushed to the spot.

He sustained minor injuries during the jump and was administered first aid.

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