F-15 fighter jet of US Air Force crashes in Kuwait as Iran claims strike: Video

New Delhi:

A US Air Force F-15 Strike Eagle fighter jet crashed in Kuwait during a recent incident that has raised concerns amid rising tensions in the Gulf region. According to initial reports, the pilot managed to eject from the aircraft before impact and was later seen on the ground, suggesting that the emergency escape system functioned successfully.

Witnesses and circulating visuals showed the pilot ejecting moments before the aircraft went down, allowing him to avoid serious injury or fatal consequences. Emergency response teams were quickly deployed to the crash site to secure the area and assist the pilot. While official statements regarding the pilot’s condition remain limited, early indications suggest the pilot survived the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed, and authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation. Military officials will examine multiple factors, including possible technical malfunction, operational challenges, or external threats, especially given the heightened military activity in the region.

The F-15 Strike Eagle is a highly advanced fighter jet used for air superiority and strike missions, making any crash involving the aircraft a significant event for defence forces.

Incident occurs amid regional military escalation

The crash comes at a time of increased military tensions in the Gulf, with several reported drone and missile incidents targeting military bases and infrastructure in Kuwait and nearby countries. Kuwaiti air defence systems have recently intercepted aerial threats, highlighting the fragile security situation in the region.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely

Both the US and the Kuwaiti defence authorities are expected to release more details after completing their preliminary investigation. Military officials are focused on determining the cause of the crash and ensuring operational safety for future missions.