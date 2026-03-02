US destroys IRGC headquarters in Tehran, says 'cut off snake's head'

New Delhi:

The United States destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, it said. The strike, part of the ongoing US-Israel campaign, was described as having “cut off the head of the snake.” The US Central Command (Centcom) said, “The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale US strike cut off the head of the snake.”

The IRGC, an elite branch of Iran’s armed forces established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, had been strengthened under Khamenei and operated directly under his authority. Mohammad Pakpour, head of the Revolutionary Guard, was also killed in the strike.

Extensive military campaign underway

According to Centcom, Operation Epic Fury has targeted more than 1,000 Iranian sites since Saturday, including:

IRGC Joint Headquarters

Command and control centers

IRGC Aerospace Forces HQ

Integrated air defense systems

Ballistic missile sites

Naval vessels and submarines

Anti-ship missile installations

Military communications infrastructure

Videos released by Centcom show missiles fired from US frigates destroying buildings and Iranian aircraft at airbases. The military confrontation has spread beyond Iran. Tehran has targeted US interests in the Gulf, while Israel Defense Forces carried out strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon after missile attacks.