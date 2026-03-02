US destroys IRGC headquarters in Tehran, says 'cut off snake's head'

The United States destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, it said. The strike, part of the ongoing US-Israel campaign, was described as having “cut off the head of the snake.” The US Central Command (Centcom) said, “The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale US strike cut off the head of the snake.”
The IRGC, an elite branch of Iran’s armed forces established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, had been strengthened under Khamenei and operated directly under his authority. Mohammad Pakpour, head of the Revolutionary Guard, was also killed in the strike.
Extensive military campaign underway
According to Centcom, Operation Epic Fury has targeted more than 1,000 Iranian sites since Saturday, including:
- IRGC Joint Headquarters
- Command and control centers
- IRGC Aerospace Forces HQ
- Integrated air defense systems
- Ballistic missile sites
- Naval vessels and submarines
- Anti-ship missile installations
- Military communications infrastructure
Videos released by Centcom show missiles fired from US frigates destroying buildings and Iranian aircraft at airbases. The military confrontation has spread beyond Iran. Tehran has targeted US interests in the Gulf, while Israel Defense Forces carried out strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon after missile attacks.